Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl pitches in on state of Hillsborough surface after criticism from Bristol City rival

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Danny Rohl admits that his side are having to tailor their playing style due to the worn state of the Hillsborough surface, with the Owls forced to train on it during the recent wintry blast due to their inability to prepare on pitches at Middlewood.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rohl revealed earlier this month that his players trained for 16 days in succession on the pitch at Hillsborough due to their training ground being frozen. New covers have hopefully eradicated the problem.

After his side’s 2-2 draw at S6, Bristol City chief Liam Manning said that he was not happy with the condition of the playing surface at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohl, whose side return to action on home soil at home to Luton Town on February 1, said: “The pitch needs a rest and hopefully it can get a rest.

HULL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City AFC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at MKM Stadium on November 26, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

"It has an impact in two ways. One way is about the way we play football at the minute, we want to play on the ground with short passes and smart touches.

"The second thing is some players getting cramp now. It makes an impact.

"But we have to try, both teams play on this pitch. Hopefully it can get better. But it is now January and February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yan Valery, who impressed against Bristol City, hobbled off in the second half in midweek and is being assessed, while Dejidi Gassama came off with a spot of cramp.