Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl pitches in on state of Hillsborough surface after criticism from Bristol City rival
Rohl revealed earlier this month that his players trained for 16 days in succession on the pitch at Hillsborough due to their training ground being frozen. New covers have hopefully eradicated the problem.
After his side’s 2-2 draw at S6, Bristol City chief Liam Manning said that he was not happy with the condition of the playing surface at Hillsborough.
Rohl, whose side return to action on home soil at home to Luton Town on February 1, said: “The pitch needs a rest and hopefully it can get a rest.
"It has an impact in two ways. One way is about the way we play football at the minute, we want to play on the ground with short passes and smart touches.
"The second thing is some players getting cramp now. It makes an impact.
"But we have to try, both teams play on this pitch. Hopefully it can get better. But it is now January and February.
Yan Valery, who impressed against Bristol City, hobbled off in the second half in midweek and is being assessed, while Dejidi Gassama came off with a spot of cramp.
The Owls boss added: “Hopefully it is just a knock but you never know. We will see now tomorrow (Thursday) all the issues, the pains, the muscles, the knocks. It was a tough game against a good side.”
