SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Danny Rohl paid tribute to 'strong' Leeds United after their dominant performance at Hillsborough - and felt his own side's lack of resilience let them down.

After receiving plenty of bouquets following their fabulous 4-0 opening weekend win over Plymouth Argyle, Wednesday have been handed a reality check by way of sobering back-to-back Championship defeats to Sunderland and now Leeds.

Wednesday were unbeaten on home soil since a 2-0 reverse to Leeds in early March and the West Yorkshire outfit performed a repeat trick with victory achieved thanks to goals in each half from Brenden Aaronson and Dan James.

It was an evening when the Owls struggled to make any discernible impression upon the Leeds goal, in truth and they were well beaten by the end.

Rohl commented: "You saw a good Leeds side with a lot of quality. It should not be an excuse, but I think in some moments you saw the difference.

"Against a strong Leeds, you have to make a lot of things right and maybe sometimes in some situations, you need a little bit of luck.

"But especially, the second conceded goal, this is too easy and a five against one situation and (if) we stay in one line, we cover our team-mates backs. It's then difficult to take something as then our opponent is so strong.

"You can always concede a goal against them and for the first one, they played well, but even in this goal, you can defend differently in some moments and we have to defend differently.