Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl provides telling 'hint' after meeting with Dejphon Chansiri as Owls strive for transfer breakthroughs

THE final fortnight of the winter window is seminal in its importance to Sheffield Wednesday - one of several Championship play-off wanabees who are conscious of the need to turn into contenders by way of some key transfer business.

Just as Wednesday must continue to find a way on the pitch between now and May, so they are also assigned with adding quality to help take them to the next level, as head coach Danny Rohl has uttered repeatedly.

To do that, the Owls must find a way between Rohl and his boss, namely Dejphon Chansiri.

In a month so far remembered for the public exposure of tensions between Chansiri and Rohl - after the latter claimed at a fans' forum that had not been presented with a list of targets by the German - with there having been no lines of communication since December - the pair finally met face to face earlier earlier this week for some crunch discussions.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Danny Rohl, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Stoke City FC at Hillsborough on December 21, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

While the content of those talks will remain private, Rohl did hint at clear progress, something that is encouraging given the Owls need to bring in some new recruits.

Rohl remains hopeful that Shea Charles will return to S6 on loan, despite competition, including from Sheffield United, with the 34-year-old also pushing for a spate of activity between now and February 3.

He said: "We sat together and we spoke. All the topics are private and are between me and the chairman.

"What is important is we look forward, that we work closely together now and we can do something in the market hopefully. This is the most important key point."

On whether he'd been enthused by events at the meeting, he added: "Yes. It's important now we do, we try, we work close and make good decisions together. Then we will see what we can do in the next days.”

Rohl admits his side are having to tailor their playing style due to the worn state of the Hillsborough surface, with the Owls forced to train on it during the recent wintry blast due to their inability to prepare on pitches at Middlewood.

He revealed earlier this month that his players trained for 16 days in succession on the pitch at Hillsborough due to their training ground being frozen. New covers have hopefully eradicated the problem.

After his side’s midweek draw, Bristol City chief Liam Manning said that he was not happy with the condition of the playing surface.

Rohl, whose side return to action on home soil at home to Luton Town on February 1, said: "The pitch needs a rest and hopefully it can get a rest.

"It has an impact in two ways. One way is about the way we play football at the minute, we want to play on the ground with short passes and smart touches.

"The second thing is some players getting cramp now. It makes an impact.

"But we have to try, both teams play on this pitch. Hopefully it can get better. But it is now January and February."