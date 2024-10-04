SHEFFIELD Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl says he will make a decision on whether Liam Palmer and Olaf Kobacki will be involved in the Championship game at Coventry City on Saturday morning - with the Owls hitting the road south for their second away appointment in less than 72 hours.

Stalwart defender Palmer came off with a knock at the interval in Wednesday night’s 0-0 draw at Bristol City.

Summer signing Kobacki came off the bench just after the hour mark at Ashton Gate, but lasted just 22 minutes after picking up a slight injury issue.

Meanwhile, Rohl has confirmed that defender Dominic Iorfa will definitely among the squad who travel down to the Midlands.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bristol City. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Iorfa has not featured since the 3-0 defeat at Millwall in late August.

On Palmer and Kobacki, Rohl said: "There’s small question marks. Let’s see in the morning.

"We have not had so much time and the thing is to know the balance and whether to bring fresh legs. but keep the core of the team.

"We need their intensity and I think we will play another high intensity game with a lot of sprints and transition moments.

"We need fresh legs and fresh minds and must take the belief of the last two games with four points. So far, we have had success in a good week and it’s about the next step."

And providing an update on Iorfa, he commented: “Dom is ready to go.