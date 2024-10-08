BARRY Bannan dispenses praise as carefully as the passes he distributes on a matchday for Sheffield Wednesday.

It helps to explain why his recent comments regarding the player patrolling midfield alongside him in Shea Charles hold plenty of weight.

"A boy who plays beyond his years” was how the Owls captain gushingly described the Southampton loanee.

High praise indeed, with the Scot also declaring Charles as the ‘perfect foil’ for him.

Shea Charles in action for Sheffield Wednesday against West Bromwich Albion's Josh Maja. Picture: Steve Ellis.

While Bannan claimed the bouquets by way of recent goalscoring contributions and assists in games against QPR, Luton Town and West Brom, it was Charles’ turn to secure some deserved acclamation for himself on Saturday with his maiden senior goal.

The 20-year-old scored the Owls’ dramatic late winner at Coventry, while displaying that he has an end product alongside the other qualities that have so impressed a player’s professional in Bannan.

Namely, positional sense and the ability to do the ugly side of the game well. Charles may be a holding six’ in the view of his manager in Danny Rohl, but also possesses attributes that you associate with a ‘number ‘eight’ or ‘ten’.

Good players have that capacity, with the hope being that Charles, currently on international business with brother Pierce with Northern Ireland - who are preparing for a Nations League double-header against Belarus and Bulgaria - will be on deck to showcase his talents throughout the season at Wednesday.

His parent club do have a potential recall clause which they could invoke in January.

Rohl said: "When we took him, it was clear it would be a win-win situation.

"He will get a lot of minutes and the trust and belief. I saw his quality and we get that alongside work and effort on the pitch.

"He has a lot of different skills and the heart of our game is midfield. Hopefully, he will help us a lot this season.

"I felt we needed exactly such a key player in the middle of the pitch. He is a good cover with Barry and we come more and more together, it all means Barry has some freedom and can attack again.

"He understands where he has to cover, winning balls, accelerating the game."

A modern-day midfielder who is position-savvy, looks after the ball and has spatial awareness in terms of what is around him, Charles is the sort of intelligent footballer that continental coaches like Rohl are soon drawn to.

Those sort of players pick things up quickly and when you are playing for a Wednesday side who have often tailored their game plans to their respective opponents under Rohl, that is particularly important.

It certainly will be going forward for an Owls squad who will have just a couple of clear weeks without midweek commitments - outside of international windows - before the new year. Training ground time, as a full squad, will be limited.

Rohl celebrates his first anniversary in charge at Hillsborough on Sunday.

It’s certainly been an eventful - and successful - year and while adapting his teams to specifically matchday opposition has been a key theme under the German, ‘the next step’ - a favourite phrase of Rohl’s - is cultivating a playing style of Wednesday’s own.

He commented: "You have different styles of football in this league and I think this is a challenge.

"Some teams can stick to the same match plan and tactical things and you have other teams - and we are a little bit like this ’team’ - who need a little bit of adaptation towards the opponent in terms of what we can do as a team and what is the best shape for us against this opponent.

"It means there is a lot of preparing for me and my team.

"But we are learning quickly at the moment. Quicker and quicker and this is good and we are flexible enough to play in different ways.

"For me, as a manager I have my principles and style of football that I want to see, but I also know that there are some times when I have to adapt some parts of our games."

What Wednesday are starting to do more consistently in the context of 2024-25 is transmit their intense work on the training ground to when it matters on a matchday.

In the past six matches since the last international break, they have lost just once - and that had a lot of controversy surrounding it at Luton. Whisper it gently, but Wednesday are going the right way. Rohl wants more, much more.

He added: "When you look to all the training weeks in the past months, you will always think, when you look as a fan, ‘oh, what quality they are doing, with high intensity’. But it makes no sense when you don’t deliver on a Saturday.