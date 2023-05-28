DARREN MOORE had an up-close-and-personal insight into the fan power at the disposal of Sheffield Wednesday well before his entered the manager's office at Hillsborough in March 2021 - and it had a profound effect upon him.

That moment arrived exactly seven years ago today - on May 28, 2016 when the Owls took on Hull City in an all-Yorkshire Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Wednesday's incessant and non-stop vocal support was one of the definitive features of that late spring day. It was commented upon afterwards by Tigers chief Steve Bruce, who labelled it as 'magnificent'.

Moore, who was at the game as a guest of the EFL, remembers the occasion well, with the sight of thousands upon thousands of Wednesdayties indulging in the club's famous 'bounce' celebration song being something he will never forget.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore with a young mascot before an Owls' home game earlier this season. Picture: Steve Ellis

It represents a fantastic memory to this day.

Unfortunately, for Wednesday's sake, the game ended in a defeat. Seven years on and a similarly huge travelling army of around 44,000 will descend upon the home of football for Monday’s finale against Barnsley.

This time, Owls fans will be in the East End of Wembley as opposed to the West End and they will craving different fortune in terms of the scoreline as well in this latest White Rose play-off showcase.

Owls chief Moore, who regularly claps along with supporters to Wednesday’s ‘Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday’ anthem before every home game, said “There’s one moment in the game I just remember so clearly, taking my eyes off the game, looking into the Wednesday end and just seeing all the Wednesdayites just bouncing.

“It felt like the stadium was moving, it really did. It was just such a joy to see.

“I paused. I paused for a good while and it is one of the most fantastic sights I have seen in the game.

“As a manager I have a perception in my head as to what I’m going to see on Monday, I really have.

“I was up in the stands, but this will be from the technical area at ground level. To see that on Monday? I want the Wednesdayites to do it, so I can witness it from there.”

Since arriving at the club, Moore has consistently banged the drum about harnessing the power of one of the most passionate support bases in English football.

Monday has the tantalising potential of delivering the Owls’ finest hour in harmony so far this century.

Moore continued: “I like talking about the supporters. They are the key. They are the ones.

"They are the special piece of the machine, an all-important cog that gets this place going because of the passion. It’s not just the support, it’s the passion they show, the passion that they have within.

“It’s something to behold, really and it’s a real driver. That’s them. It seeps and runs through them, it’s been passed on from generation to generation and to hear the support we’re going to have at Wembley is great to hear.

“Just this week, I had my window down, somebody saw me and shouted.

“I was out shopping and people said some nice things. These mobile phones are good for taking pictures now, aren’t they?

“It’s been great to get an understanding of the supporters and I get that passion and drive from them. It’s a two-way thing.

