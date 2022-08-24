Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday have added to their options in the past week by bringing in Mallik Wilks and Mark McGuinness and may not be finished yet, according to Moore.

Bringing in another goalkeeper to back up David Stockdale and Cameron Dawson is one potential area.

Moore, who has signed new ten players, said: "You can never say never on both fronts. We're in a position where we did our work really early and as we've been going along, it's been great to be able to pick up acquisitions we have. But that's all testament to the work we'd done early.

"For us to be in this position with the window still open for a week or so, looking at the balance of the squad and how much better it looks now, we're in a good position.

"In terms of signing anything permanent or anything on loan, on both fronts, something would have to become available I feel would have to be of benefit to us going forward. We'll wait and see. If not, we'll let the window shut and get on with what we need to get on with."

On bringing in another keeper potentially, he said: "It's a possibility. That's an area we may look at because with Stocky and Daws, there's just the two of them.

Darren Moore.