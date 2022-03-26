Wednesday actually went behind early in to a goal from former Doncaster Rovers striker Alfie May on four minutes, but Massimo Luongo soon levelled with his first goal at Hillsborough in almost two and a half years.

It was a day for milestones with captain Barry Bannan stepping out for his 300th appearance for the Owls and Sam Hutchinson making his 200th appearance and that theme continued.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gregory's first goal since mid-December, a clinicial low drive on 58 minutes, put the Owls in front, but they were then indebted to key defensive contributions from Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Harlee Dean to preserve their lead, while Robins midfielder Elliott Bonds also hit the bar.

Owls boss Darren Moore. Picture: Steve Ellis

Hunt then took the stage with a fine late volley to score his first goal in his time at the club - where he is now in his second spell - and George Byers added a fourth before the end as Wednesday jumped above Sunderland into the top six.

Moore said: "This season, the left side in Marvin (Johnson) has been scoring and now Jack has scored. I am really pleased as we get them in advanced positions and ask questions of them to be in those positions as they gave us a wonderful 'out.'

"Jack's was a clean strike and he watched it all the way. Credit to him. I am pleased for him and you could see what it meant to him and the supporters. It was a special moment.

"Once, Lee scored that great goal, it settled us down. But at 2-1, there were a couple of incidents where Bailey (Peacock-Farrell) pulled off a save and we had a (saving) block tackle (from Harlee Dean) and then they hit the upright. Then Jack scored a wonderful goal and it just took the game away from them.

"Lee had some work to do for his goal, but my goodness, didn't he execute the finish superbly. He scored a great goal and after he came back from injury, we had to work some minutes into him.

"I was pleased he got 90 minutes and Mendez (Laing) got 65 and Harlee Dean got 90 minutes. It means they will get stronger and stronger. The one game weeks will also enable us to get some good work into them."

The victory also took Wednesday's number of home points to 44, the best record in the division.

Moore added: "That's five home goals and 18 goals scored and I am really pleased and hope we continue that.

"I am just pleased with the three points. It was a good, open end-to-end game and credit to Michael (Duff), his team and staff as I thought they were excellent and why they have made wonderful progression.