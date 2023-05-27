Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore on why the greatest-ever comeback in play-off history could count for nothing

FOR DARREN MOORE, the greatest comeback in play-off history will count for nothing if Sheffield Wednesday do not triumph against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in two days' time at Wembley.

Wednesday's miraculous - and record-breaking - recovery in the second leg of their League One semi-final against Peterborough United was briefly the talk of football, let alone S6, after the events of May 18.

The calmest individual at Hillsborough on that astonishing night remained Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the following lunch-time, he had moved on and the only thing that mattered was May 29 as Wednesday aim to deliver a glorious finale to a season where promotion was always the be-all and end-all.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore. Picture: Steve Ellis.

On whether the Owls' semi-final comeback will be meaningless if they do not finish the job, Moore said: "Of course, let's not beat about the bush with it.

"We don't even talk about the comeback. That was then and it has gone.

"The comeback (story) is down to the media world for the interest it created. We cannot do anything about that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We worked hard in the game and went in with the game plan and it was nice to come out the other end and see it come through.

"Internally, that's gone. I think I was up at a quarter to nine (on Friday) and had a walk around the park. By lunch-time. it had gone, I was onto the final."

Moore's focus is on the present and his belief that the past does not matter extends to his view that previous matches against Barnsley in the regular season are now insignificant.

Just as talk of his Wednesday side - who finished ten points above the Reds in the table - being favourites is viewed as inconsequential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the record, Barnsley triumphed 2-0 at Hillsborough before winning the Oakwell return 4-2. But Moore firmly disputes any notion of it possessing psychological merit.

He continued: "What has gone on has gone on. We are not even looking back at those two games.

"What we are doing is looking at this game as a sole entity. The season has finished, this is a one-off game and a final.

"At the end of the day, it's on the day and everything which has gone on before, you can forget that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a final and two teams from Yorkshire competing. Local teams who have seen enough and know about each other.

"Do I predict that anyone is a favourite? No, because there never is in a final. So I can blow that one out of the water and focus on the game."

Moore's side will be backed by around 44,000 Wednesdayites, who are likely to make up around two-thirds of the crowd as they did in their last play-off final, again versus Yorkshire opposition in Hull City in 2016.

While there will be an undeniable sense of occasion at Wembley, Wednesday are keeping their pre-match plans as normal as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will travel down to the capital today and unlike Barnsley, staff and players will not visit the stadium before Monday to familiarise themselves with the surroundings.

Moore commented "We don't feel the need to see the stadium (beforehand).

"There's enough of the squad who have been in the arena and who have witnessed it for different events.

"We are just concentrating on our training programme and getting ready for Monday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore is remaining coy regarding rumours that key midfielder George Byers could potentially be in the mix for a shock return to contention.

Byers has been sidelined with a muscle injury since March 11. Speaking last month, Moore said that he did not envisage the former Swansea player being available for any play-off involvement.