Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore prepares to make call on trial duo

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Darren Moore. Picture: Steve Ellis

Chelsea midfielder Uwakwe came off the bench in this week’s friendly at West Brom, while Fulham forward Jasper was also handed game time, coming on as a substitute for the injured Josh Windass.

Wednesday are sweating on the fitness of Windass, who has undergone a scan on the hamstring problem that he picked up in the 2-0 defeat to Albion.

One-time England youth international Uwakwe, 21, comfortable in a variety of midfield positions, is still contracted to Chelsea and spent a spell on loan last term at League One outfit Accrington Stanley, where he featured 21 times.

Jasper, 19, has made two Championship starts in his time at Fulham and his two years left on his contract at Craven Cottage.

So far in the close season, Wednesday have brought in Dennis Adeniran and Jaden Brown and loanee Olamide Shodipo, while former Owls defender Jack Hunt is a target of the club following his release from Bristol City.

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has revealed that several clubs are interested in Hull City target Gavin Whyte, with the Yorkshireman yet to make a decision on his future.

Northern Ireland international Whyte spent time on loan with the Tigers in the second half of last season and played his part in the club’s promotion last season.

Hull chief Grant McCann is keen to bring Whyte, 25, back to East Yorkshire, but several other clubs, including Oxford United, are known admirers.

McCarthy said: “There’s a few interested in taking him on loan.

“But as I said to all of them, let’s have a look at him first and we’ll see what develops.

“I’ve said to everybody, let’s just see first, let’s have a look at him and we’ll decide then.”

Former Leeds United captain Sol Bamba was due to step out for a Middlesbrough XI in Wednesday’s game at Redcar Athletic.