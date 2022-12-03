DARREN MOORE has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday will be without the services of Michael Ihiekwe for a couple of months after he sustained a knee ligament injury in last weekend's FA Cup game with Mansfield Town.

The former Rotherham United player joins Ben Heneghan on the sidelines with Moore now faced with utilising his squad before the January transfer window, while keeping his fingers crossed that no other central defenders suffer additional injuries.

Moore's backline dug deep to chisel out a point in Saturday's 0-0 stalemate with Derby County - on a day when the Owls passed up the opportunity of going top in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite missing that opportunity, the Owls chief was pleased with his side's defensive resolve and organisation without the ball on a day when they kept a third straight clean sheet at league level and 11th of the campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore, pictured on the touchline at Derby. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the situation with Ihiekwe, Moore said: "It is a ligament injury and he's going to be out for a little while.We're going to lose Iky for a couple of months at least.

"It is a bitter blow, but we have to deal with it, that's it. With Lee Gregory I don't think it will be too long.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his side's performance at Pride Park, he continued: "It was a solid point. But there was a sense of disappointment at missing a chance to go top of the league. We still have work to do.