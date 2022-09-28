Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore reveals his positive message to Will Vaulks

Brought in for his first league start in over a month in last Saturday's 3-1 win over Wycombe, Vaulks did not let his manager down, with Moore having never been in doubt about his value to the team following his summer arrival.

Moore, whose fourth-placed side visit Port Vale this weekend, said: "He was superb and I was pleased for him. I just said to him 'Vaulksy, you have got nothing to prove to anybody, just play your game.'

"We saw what he brings to the game and the different sort of player and qualities he brings and why you need that.

Darren Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Looking at the squad this year, it is a smaller, tighter squad this year, but there is more versatility in it because with the type of games, there are different ones and it's just picking the right type of personnel for the games."I looked at George (Byers) and just said 'No, not today' because we needed him to be fully fit, so we took him out of it. Will was ready to step in and he performed very well."

Contributions across the board - Wednesday have had 12 different scorers already this term - is underpinning their sound start to the season.

Game management is also showing through as it did on Saturday and the previous weekend where the Owls did not panic despite trailing to Ipswich.

Moore added: "Hopefully, what we have seen this year is a progression into that type of game from last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We showed that with the personnel and experience we have got.

“I was pleased with bringing in (David) Stockdale, Michael Smith and Iky (Michael Ihiekwe) on a free transfer and Will. All those boys have shown not just their experience, but quality.

"After 10 games, you still need people to settle down. As the games and training (sessions) go by, you see one or two more settling down."