Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore reveals Owls players studious side ahead of key League One derby at Barnsley FC

FAILURE to prepare is preparing to fail - and Sheffield Wednesday’s fastidious players have been brushing up in the classroom and on the homework front ahead of Tuesday's big South Yorkshire derby at Barnsley.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

Owls manager Darren Moore has provided a glimpse into the Owls’ studious side and it is certainly paying off with their impressive organisation and attentiveness to team shape and detail having been a key part of their magnificent 23-match unbeaten League One sequence – heading into the short trip to Oakwell.

After a wintry blast affected preparations ahead of their recent trip to Portsmouth, the training ground was out of bounds, briefly, and Moore's players headed to the classroom instead.

Moore says that the tactical and technical sessions are a big part of modern football these days.

Darren Moore.
He said: "It’s vital, they go hand in hand. It’s part and parcel of being an elite professional footballer - as much as you have to do work on the training ground, when you come in the classroom, it’s learning as well.

"There are different learning aspects to each and every single individual from looking at visually on the screen to somebody doing it physically on the pitch - it goes hand in hand.

"Some pick it learning motions better in the classroom, some on the pitch, some pick up both. They’re just as important as each other and we’ve stipulated that ever since being at the football club.

"We make sure that the presentations are clear and concise for the players, and that they understand their roles and responsibilities expected when it comes to playing for this football club.

"There’s also individual learning for players when it comes to developing their own game. It all helps with the players understanding their individual roles and the collective role. The game is ever moving, success is a moving target - so you can’t stand still."Moore admits that players are given work to do at home ahead of matches, with it being another key part of preparation.He continued: “Sometimes we give them homework… They look into it and then come back to us with it, and then we have a talk. That’s what we do."There are different elements to it, but I think with homework, individuals have got to go away and break it down, then come back with his views. Then you can adapt his views so they’re on the right page and they’re getting the right message for the team."

