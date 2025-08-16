SHEFFIELD Wednesday head coach Henrik Pedersen felt that the dryness of the Hillsborough pitch was a factor in his side's difficult opening game of the Championship season as they went down 3-0 at home to Stoke City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a day when a mock funeral procession saw hundreds of disgruntled Owls followers walking with a ‘cortege’ to the stadium after gathering in their numbers at Hillsborough Park - to protest towards chairman Dejphon Chansiri - Wednesday conceded goals in the first minutes of each half en route to a comprehensive defeat.

There were a cacophony of whistles in the opening five minutes and they started moments before Million Manhoef opened the scoring for Stoke and put the hosts on the back foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedersen said it made for an 'unfair' start in his words, but the dryness of the Hillsborough surface was his main issue on the day.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen, during the Sky Bet Championship match against Stoke City at Hillsborough. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

The pitch was relaid in the close season, but did not appear to be watered at half-time.

Pedersen, reflecting on his first home match in charge in front of a crowd of under 22,000, said: "The players were really surprised by how dry the pitch was, you could generally see in the game.

"It was a challenge to have flow when you received the ball as it was very dry. To combine with the fans whistles and conceding the goal was not fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the pitch is really, really good and it is looking really well. But it was hot and there was not so much water for the second half.

Stoke City's Million Manhoef scores their side's first goal of the game against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

"It was equal for both teams, but it was difficult for us to move the ball quick enough as the front four from Stoke were very intense in the pressing, so to move the ball quick enough was difficult."

On the game, which saw Manhoef bag a double and Divin Mubama also net for the Potters, the early pacesetters at the Championship summit, Pedersen added: "It was an equal game in some ways, but in the end 3-0.

"The timing of the first goal was of course tough, but to come back into the game and play a good first half with more intensity was good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had good moments on the ball with some structure and we could have played a bit more, but for the players it was tough to play because the pitch was very, very dry. It was more difficult than it maybe looked like from the outside.

"We played a good first half and I had big courage in the break. I was convinced there was more in the this game.

"But the second half, to concede in one minute when you want to come back into the game, it was tough.