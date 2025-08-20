Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen plans to make most of rare 'normal' period

IN his unenviable position, Henrik Pedersen has quickly learnt to be grateful for small mercies at beleaguered Sheffield Wednesday.

While he is naturally praying that some reinforcements arrive in the working week to boost his ravaged squad numbers ahead of the league visit to Wrexham - it remains a big if - he has been afforded a break of sorts.

Namely that he is afforded full preparation time across the working week on the training ground - without any midweek fixtures - to prepare for a league assignment.

He said: "This week, we are not only speaking about game plans and walking through (it) as we have to think about bodies for the week.

"Here, we can have proper training with a lot of intensity. We must have the combination of high intensity, but also be fresh for the games.

"With a normal week, we can hopefully combine and take the next step.

"Of course, many of the boys were not starting eleven players last season, so they have to get used to playing 90, 80 or 70 minutes.

"The boys are working really good together and I can see and feel that they are growing.

"I think they are interested in the game and when I hear them saying: 'we can do this better and stop doing this and do more of this', the group are speaking a lot about football and they are very motivated to grow.

"With the heart they have for the club, I know they will improve."

On the importance of some badly-needed new arrivals to add some numbers to a decimated squad which is not fit for Championship purpose, as it stands, he reiterated: "We need all the players we have right now and to keep them is very, very important, especially in the period where we have challenges to sign new ones.