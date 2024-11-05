SHEFFIELD Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl admitted to being delighted with the response of his players after giving them a dressing down after Saturday’s wretched second-half performance against Watford – and the following day in training.

The Owls, who shipped five goals in a horrendous second 45 minutes en route to a humiliating 6-2 Hillsborough reverse started to get back in Rohl’s good books by virtue of a 2-0 success over Norwich City as Rohl’s side warmed up for Sunday’s Steel City derby with an uplifting result and performance.

Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa, who scored his first goal for the club since July 2020, put the Owls in charge at the interval and they managed the game with intelligence after that to see out the game in professional fashion and claim their first home victory in four matches to move up to 18th in the Championship table.

Rohl, who allayed fears of an issue for Iorfa after he came off with a facial injury in the second half, said: "Big credit to my team and players. I always believe and trust in my players and know what we can do.

Danny Rohl.

"We have to face this (bad moments) in our journey, but we must not forget that we had a good first half against Watford where we dominated and controlled (it).

"We showed a good reaction and started on Saturday immediately in the changing room and then on Sunday and Monday, I had some clear messages to my team that I was a little bit sad and angry about my team and of us as we invested so much.

"We got to an opportunity where we had a chance to get more and destroyed it in 45 minutes. Today, we gave a very tactical and strong performance in two different halves.

"Enormous credit to my team as at the moment, it’s about meetings and not working on the pitch (in training).

"After the (Watford) game, we watched the conceded goals. I have never done it before (with the players), but sometimes, you have to do it and it was important to speak on Sunday and be very clear and direct to the team.