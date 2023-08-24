SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Xisco Munoz has confirmed that midfielder Momo Diaby will be out of action for an unspecified spell - after suffering ‘bad luck’ on his Owls debut last weekend.

Diaby, who joined the club recently from Portuguese top-flight outfit Portimonense on a season-long loan, impressed on his debut against Preston North End on Saturday, before hobbling off after falling awkwardly and looking in clear discomfort.

The issue is a foot/ankle problem and the Yorkshire Post understands that he has undergone an operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old, who is 6ft 6ins tall, is the younger brother of ex-Arsenal midfielder Abou Diaby and has previously played alongside Owls' summer signing Juan Delgado at Pacos de Ferreira.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Momo Diaby leaves the field during the second half on Saturday with the help of Doctor Richard Higgins. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Munoz, whose side – who have lost their opening three Championship matches - visit Cardiff City on Saturday, said: "We will see what happens exactly in this time. We will see.

"We will see how many times (how long) he is out. We wish him all the best and to come back more faster. He did a very good performance in the last game and will see about this situation.

"Sometimes, it happens and for us, its important we have all the (other) squad players ready. it was the first game and bad luck about situation (for Diaby).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Always, we have all (others in) the squad ready, not only him. When you have different players, they have to give different solutions for every game.”

Meanwhile, Munoz says that the club are endeavouring to bring in more new signings before the transfer market and are focusing are two or three targets in England.

The Spaniard continued: “This is the idea and we try and sign more players to bring something different. The market is the market, but sometimes, the market is difficult.

"But I know the club are working very hard to find some players we need in different situations. The market is moving in the Premier League and the Championship.

"We are trying in Premier League, League One, La Liga and all places in Europe. Right now, we are focusing on two or three players here and are waiting.