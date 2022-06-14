Heneghan, who spent a spell across the Steel City earlier in his career at Sheffield Wednesday, has become the Owls' first summer signing with Darren Moore also chasing a number of other signings.

Yorkshire-born keeper David Stockdale - whose medical is reportedly imminent with terms having been agreed - is likely to become the club's new signing, with the club also strongly linked with Hull City forward Mallik Wilks.

Another target is Rotherham United's Michael Smith, but the Owls face competition from the likes of Hull City and Cardiff City.

Sheffield Wednesday's Marvin Johnson holds off Wimbledon's Ben Heneghan last season. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Wednesday are also in the market for Newcastle United teenage midfielder Elliot Anderson on loan.

The Owls have lodged a former offer to sign Anderson on loan after he impressed at Bristol Rovers last term.

Rovers are keen to take him back to the West Country with a number of clubs in both the Championship and League One having also expressed an interest in recruiting the 19-year-old.

Heneghan began his career as a youth player with Everton and Stoke before making his first senior start for Chester.

The 28-year-old earned a move to Motherwell in 2016, making 50 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side.