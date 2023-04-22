Imagine if you can, a South Yorkshire team goes 20-odd games unbeaten in League One, only to drop out of the automatic promotion places in the middle of April.

Lightning has struck twice for Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith, who experienced that with Rotherham United 12 months ago, and are now going through it again with Sheffield Wednesday.

Crucially, the Millers’ tale had a happy ending, winning promotion to the Championship on the final day of last season at Gillingham.

History never exactly repeats itself, but only a fool would ignore its lessons, which is why the pair could be so important for the Owls at home to Exeter City on Saturday.

This time their situation is slightly bleaker, but not irretrievable. The Owls are down to their last three games, whereas Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town, one and two points ahead respectively, have four.

So they need all the help they can get to keep up the pressure, and Ihiekwe and Smith’s memories should provide ample inspiration.

When Moore's pre-match press conference started over Zoom on Friday, it looked like the shutters were firmly down.

AGONY: Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith at Sunderland last season as Rotherham United missed the chance to secure automatic promotion

"He's okay," were his first words when asked about the fitness of centre-back Akin Famewo, "but I just thought in terms of discussing the rest of the injuries, we'll just leave that to a later date and focus on the game. I want to focus on the boys that are fit and ready."

Further attempts to winkle injury information from him were politely (he only really does politely, even when given the chance to respond to disparaging comments made by Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton) batted away.

"We'll focus on the game tomorrow," replied Moore with a big smile. We had been here before with him in this mood and even though you know he is doing it because he thinks it is in the club’s best interests, it can be a banging-your-head-against-a-brick-wall exercise.

It certainly seemed to be going that way when he took umbrage at being asked if missing automatic promotion this season would be a failure. It would, which is why the stakes are so high this weekend and for the last fortnight of the regular season.

ECSTASY: Michael Smith (left) poses for a photo with a fan after the final whistle after Rotherham United secure promotion at Gillingham's Priestfield Stadium

Exeter may have lost their last four games but it is hard to imagine anyone of a blue-and-white persuasion having a particularly comfortable afternoon.

Seventeen minutes in, though, the guard dropped, and it was good news that flowed forth.

"Icky (Ihiekwe)'s come through the under-21s game (on Tuesday) which is great to get some football-specific movements and he's trained with no reaction, which is great," revealed Moore.

"He's part of the squad."

FOCUS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore

It was November 26 the last time Ihiewke, named in last year's League One team of the season, played first-team football. Since then he has been missing with knee ligament damage, an unused substitute at Burton Albion last week, but no more than that.

But now he and Smith, who recently missed three matches with a thigh strain, will be able to impart their knowledge where it matters the most: on the Hillsborough pitch.

"It's great to have them here for such a time as this both fit and well," said Moore, the smile returning.

"They're both wonderful additions to have at this time. They have 12 months previously been through it all and understand it from a physical and psychological point of view.

"They can go across the white line where the performances are needed having been there, trying to replicate their preparation and the state of the games and those moments you go through as a player on the pitch. To have them there is vital for us.

"You're talking about two experienced players who are able to remain calm and up the tempo or lower it, or give words of advice or wisdom to the players.

"There are so many things going on on the pitch that the whole arena is missing. There are things inside that pitch that supporters from their viewpoint won't see on Saturday, even if they can say they've not taken their eyes off the game.

"It happens in every sporting arena because the professionals know what's happening to get them the extra yards or that bit of an advantage.

"So to have them back inside the pitch is vital."

