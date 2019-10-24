Sheffield Wednesday captain Tom Lees will not be involved in Saturday's match against former club Leeds United

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY captain Tom Lees will not feature in Saturday lunch-time's Yorkshire derby with former club Leeds United, manager Garry Monk has confirmed.

The centre-half, out since August 24 with a hamstring problem, is back in training, but the weekend appointment arrives too soon for him to make his return.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo, who has scored winning games in identikit 1-0 victories in the Owls' last two home matches, is available despite coming off in Tuesday's win over Stoke City with an ankle knock.

Keiren Westwood is also back in the fray after missing the club's last two games with an ankle issue, with Monk admitting he has a decision to make given the performances of Cameron Dawson against Stoke and Cardiff.

Monk said: "Tom is back and part of training today (Thursday) and back in full training tomorrow (Friday) and he will need a period of building up his football fitness and he is not available for Saturday.

"But I am delighted to have back out on the pitches and building his football fitness and hopefully bringing him back into contention.

"Massimo feels good and we are very hopeful for the weekend. Keiren is back on the training pitch and there are no problems with him.

"Cameron has been fantastic in both the last two games and made two really crucial saves as well. I have got a difficult decision to make and probably one I will sleep on.

"Cameron has been fantastic and Keiren has done very well in my time since I have been here as well. But that is how you want it; you want difficult decisions."