Sheffield Wednesday cash crisis: Two embargoes down, one to go

Two of Sheffield Wednesday's three transfer embargoes were lifted on Wednesday.

After selling Anthony Musaba to Turkish club Samsunspor and Djeidi Gassama to Rangers, two embargoes were removed from the Owls' crime sheet on the Football League's website.

It was confirmation that they are now up to date with wages for their squad, and their liabilities to HMRC.

But until they pay all the money owed to other clubs, they will still be unable to add players to their squad, except if needed to top the number of players with first-team professional playing time up to 23.

The departures of Musaba and Gassama took the number in the squad who meet that criteria, although that does not include any players who have handed in and served a 15-day notice period after going unpaid for May and June. Details on who falls into that category have not been revealed, and none have yet joined new clubs.

Anyone following that process would be able to make a free transfer on Monday if they handed their notice in as soon as June's wages were late, although it is unclear if Wednesday can successfully argue to hold onto their registrations if they settled up within the 15 days.