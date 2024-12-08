SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY boss Danny Rohl said his side’s 1-1 draw with Preston felt more like a defeat.

Michael Smith’s second-half equaliser cancelled out Emil Riis’ opener as North End’s search for a first Championship away win of the season continues.

Rohl said: “The performance in the first half was not good enough. The first 15 minutes showed a lot and we deserved to be losing.

“I am really disappointed and I take this as a loss. This is not the type of performance I want to see from my team.

“In the second half we were slightly better. Yes, we missed a penalty, but these things happen. It’s what happened before and after that which bothers me more.

“I have given some players the opportunity to play today but we were not at the level we need to be at. Preston probably should have got more from the game.

“We’ve come back against Cardiff, Derby and again today. It shows we have a good mentality but we have to improve on this. If we can go ahead the opposition has to come at us and we can control the game. It’s a tough division and you can see in the table how close it is. We are unbeaten in the last four but we have to show ambition to push ourselves.

“Before you can play nice football you have to get the basics right. We have to be more nasty and aggressive than we were today.

NOT THIS TIME: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper James Beadle makes a great save. Picture: Steve Ellis.

“Last year our strength was our home games, so we know we are capable of getting wins here. We have to show a reaction against Blackburn on Tuesday.”

The visitors dominated proceedings early on. Stefan Thordarson, Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Sam Greenwood all saw efforts stopped by goalkeeper James Beadle.

But Preston made their pressure count in the 14th minute when striker Emil Riis tapped in Frokjaer-Jensen’s low ball across the box.

Riis should have got his second moments later but Beadle made a point-blank save with his feet.

Josh Windass had Wednesday’s first real sight of goal as his effort from distance was tipped wide by Woodman. Smith failed to convert from the resulting corner.

Djeidi Gassama flashed a shot just wide of the post in the last chance before the break and the Owls made a trio of changes at half-time, with Anthony Musaba, Pol Valentin and Svante Ingelsson coming on.

The Lilywhites had a huge chance to double their advantage when Brad Potts found himself in acres of space in the penalty area but somehow spooned his chance wide.

Preston could have lived to regret that miss as they conceded a penalty shortly afterwards. Kesler-Hayden brought down Valentin in the box but Woodman got down to his right to save Windass’ spot-kick and neither he nor Smith could slot away the rebound.

Riis had another chance to double his tally but could only drag his shot wide of the target and the hosts grabbed their equaliser in the 76th minute.

Musaba squared across the box and Smith’s effort squirmed past the unfortunate Woodman.

Preston captain Ali McCann sent a brilliant low cross into the Wednesday area but none of his team-mates were there to finish.

It was an end-to-end finish to the game but neither side could find a winner.

Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle, Valery (Ingelsson 46), Bernard, Max Lowe, Gassama, Shea Charles (Chalobah 73), Palmer (Musaba 46),Johnson, Windass (Jamal Lowe 65), Ugbo (Valentin 46), Smith. Subs Not Used: Pierce Charles, Ihiekwe, Iorfa, McNeill.

Preston North End: Woodman, Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Potts, McCann, Thordarson (Whiteman 82), Kesler-Hayden, Greenwood, Frokjaer-Jensen (Holmes 77), Jakobsen (Osmajic 89). Subs Not Used: Cornell, Lindsay, Bauer, Ledson, Bowler, Keane.