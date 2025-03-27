AMID the depths of despair in mid-afternoon on March 16 after their derby loss, Sheffield Wednesday were provided with a stimulus from the most unlikely of sources.

Speaking about his side’s Steel City double, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder referenced the fact that his high-flying Blades side had not just boosted their hopes of a top-two finish with a huge result, but had effectively ended the Owls season as a competitive entity in the process.

Wednesday were ‘done’ in his words. His counterpart Danny Rohl was listening.

Granted, finishing in the play-offs looks a serious long shot for the Owls, but the Championship sometimes does extraordinary things late in seasons.

Chris Wilder and Danny Rohl at the final whistle after Sheffield United’s win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough

Rohl, whose side are currently six points behind the team currently occupying the top-six spot with eight games to play, said: "Someone spoke about our season being over, I think our season will not be over if we win at Cardiff.

"I see a group who are ambitious and hungry and who want to play (for something). We need to take this positive mindset that we can win something and bring this energy on.

"I want to challenge all the other teams around me and this is my motivation and reason why I like to be a manager. We’ve had a good season so far and let’s see. We need a signal (at Cardiff). The players are not in holiday mode and they look really sharp."

For Wednesday to have a sniff, Rohl - who has targeted a haul of 69 points to give them a good play-off chance - feels they must win in the principality this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday's Max Lowe goes down with an injury in derby day during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Picture: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.

He added: "It makes no sense to speak about all the eight games.

"For me, it’s the first game and then after the Oxford game (on April 12), we will know where we are because around us all the other teams play against each other.”

Rohl has confirmed that form defender Max Lowe is out for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign after sustaining a knee injury against his former club in the recent Steel City derby.