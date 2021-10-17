Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore: Left to bemoan late goals.

Lee Gregory scored a goal in each half, with his second coming via the penalty spot just after the hour to seemingly put the Owls on course for victory.

However, Nesta Guinness-Walker pulled a goal back for the home side with 23 minutes remaining before Jack Rudoni tapped in at the back post from Luke McCormick’s cross five minutes from time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday had their opportunities to kill the game at 2-1, something which only added to their manager’s frustration come the final whistle.

“We just threw two points away today, we should have won the game ­‑ end of, really,” said Moore.

“In terms of the performance, I thought we started the game really well, we had chances in the first half.

“Second half, I thought we started even sharper, quicker, in the first 20 seconds and Lee Gregory’s had a chance which set the tone again.

“For about an hour to 70 minutes I was really pleased, and for some reason we just let them back in the game from being 2-0 up and having umpteen chances.”

Just Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic have conceded fewer goals than Wednesday in League One but the Owls have let in close to half of their goals – five of 11 – in the final 10 minutes of fixtures.

It is an issue that is costing them points as they failed to capitalise on MK Dons’ defeat at Shrewsbury Town.

When reflecting on what was behind his side’s collapse, Moore said: “We just switched off with concentration really and gave them two goals.

“Both goals have come through a lack of concentration, we’ve given them two goals today and threw away two points.

“I was pleased with the energy, I was pleased with the performance, we looked stronger over a longer course of the game, but sometimes it doesn’t still equate to that.

“We’ve thrown two points away because we came here to win the game and we didn’t complete the task.”

AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev; Alexander (Lawrence 76), Kalambayi, Heneghan, Guinness-Walker; Woodyard, Hartigan; Assai, Chislett (McCormick 62), Mebude (Pressley 61); Rudoni. Unused substitutes: Csoka, Osew, Charles, Oualah.

Sheffield Wednesday: Wildsmith; Hunt, Iorfa, Dunkley, Palmer, Brown; Wing, Bannan; Dele-Bashiru (Berahino 70; Paterson, Gregory. Unused substitutes: Johnson, Kamberi, Corbeanu, Sow, Peacock-Farrell, Shodipo.