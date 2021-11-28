After going behind to Anis Mehmeti’s 23rd-minute strike, the Owls took the lead after Olamide scored in the ninth minute of first-half stoppage time before Josh Windass put the hosts in front with 50 minutes played.

The reason for such a lengthy period of added time in the first half was because of a disturbance in the home section of the crowd, which required the attention of both medical teams.

Jordan Obita scored the equalising goal for the away side, something Moore felt was avoidable.

On target: Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass celebrates scoring their second goal.

Wycombe are third in the League One table but have the same number of points as league leaders Rotherham United.

The result means the Owls have picked up seven points from the last nine available, to put them right back in the chase for promotion. On Saturday, Wednesday had the majority of possession and had eight shots on target to Wycombe’s two.

“Today feels like two points dropped, to be honest. They will probably feel they got away with it,” reflected Moore.

“The stats will show in terms of possession and chances created we should have come away with the three points.

“The performance today was a continuation of Tuesday night; every time we had the ball, we had momentum to go forward.

“I hoped we would capitalise with so many attacking players on the pitch, but we couldn’t quite do that. I think the second goal was avoidable. It was a silly free-kick to give away. Wycombe are one of the most experienced sides in the league. They marked us man-for-man after their second goal and saw the game out well.

“We dust ourselves down. I’m happy with seven points in the last three games but I wanted nine.”

After snowfall in Sheffield on Friday night, there were doubts if the game would go ahead before the groundstaff got the pitch into a suitable condition. Moore added: “We are all grateful for the hard work of the groundstaff this morning and throughout the afternoon until kick-off.”

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell; Brennan, Dunkley, Paterson; Hunt (Mendez-Laing 72), Luongo, Bannan, Windass (Dele-Bashiru 81), Shodipo (Corbeanu 73); Kamberi, Gregory. Unused substitutes: Brown, Wing, Berahino, Wildsmith.

Wycombe Wanderers: Stockdale; Stewart, Tafazolli, Obita; McCarthy, Wheeler, Thompson, McCleary (Kaikai 88); Mehmeti (Horgan 69); Hanlan, Vokes (Akinfenwa 77). Unused substitutes: Przybek, Jacobson, Joseph, Grimmer.