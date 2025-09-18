Sheffield Wednesday chief Henrik Pedersen on latest transfer embargoes plus updates on two players

SHEFFIELD Wednesday head coach Henrik Pedersen says that the club being placed under their fifth and sixth transfer embargoes since the end of 2024-25 represents something that will not change his planning at Hillsborough.

The English Football League confirmed the fresh sanction on Wednesday evening.

The fresh developments effectively prevent the crisis-hit club from bringing in any future free agents, with former Leeds United captain Liam Cooper being one player that the Owls - whose squad is currently desperately thin following the departures of a raft of senior players - were keen to bring in.

The latest embargoes surround a failure by the club to provide satisfactory "future financial information" and its profit and sustainability rule on secure funding.

Sheffield Wednesday's Danish manager Henrik Pedersen arrives ahead of kick-off in the English League Cup second round football match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at The Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, northern England on August 26, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)

Although the EFL cannot comment on specifics as these rules are based on confidential meetings, rule 16.21.8 allows the governing body to punish clubs if they cannot convince them they can pay their liabilities to creditors and overseas clubs over the course of the season, or to fulfil their fixtures, meet their share of the League's financial and broadcasting commitments and meet future financial obligations.

Speaking to the press on Thursday afternoon, Pedersen said: "Before this, we also couldn’t sign any players, so it is not really some news.

"It’s more official now. Of course, we would love to have some new players. But there is something not new with this and it’s still the same.

"We will do all we can and work with all the players we have to let them grow and be better every day.

Grimsby's Charles Vernam (right) and Sheffield Wednesday's Olaf Kobacki battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Tuesday September 16, 2025. PA Photo. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

"When I see the boys on the training pitch, then I only can see that they do all they can and I always saw that on Tuesday evening. I look forward to Saturday."

Pedersen confirmed that Olaf Kobacki, who both picked up injuries in the EFL Cup tie against Grimsby Town in midweek, will be out of action until after the next international break.

Youngster Reece Johnson, injured in the same game, faces a short spell on the sidelines.

The Owls chief, whose side visit Portsmouth on Saturday, commented: "Olaf had a problem with his right groin and I think he will be out until after the next international break.

"Then, we have Reece who needs some stitches in his foot after a tackle on Tuesday evening. He will also be out for one, two or maybe three weeks.