SHEFFIELD Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen has confirmed that Bailey Cadamarteri will have limited preparation time ahead of Saturday's Championship home game with Bristol City – with his flight back from international duty having been delayed.

The striker scored for Jamaica on Tuesday in just his second senior international appearance.

The 20-year-old had only made his debut for the Reggae Boyz earlier in the week during their 4-0 win over Bermuda, before scoring the opener during their 2-0 victory against Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking on Thursday, Pedersen said: "He is not back yet and he will come again in the afternoon. His flight his been delayed, so he will come later today and hopefully he can train with us tomorrow (Friday).

Sheffield Wednesday striker Bailey Cadamarteri (Picture: Steve Ellis)

"It's a fantastic job from the young man in what he has done for us, but also the national team and to show the performances he has is very positive."

Meanwhile, Pedersen says that midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is progressing well following his unfortunate hamstring injury sustained on the opening weekend of the season against Leicester City and could potentially return to training by the end of this month or early October.

He continued: "Nate is going forwards and we hope in the next two or three weeks that we can see him again on the training pitch."

One player out for the long term is young defender Gui Siqueira, who recently underwent surgery after picking up a serious Achilles injury playing for the under-21s recently.

NEW FACE: Henrik Pedersen has spoken about his delight at getting Craig Mudd to Sheffield Wednesday (Image: Steve Ellis)

Expressing his sympathy for the 20-year-old full-back, who had been a positive early impression this term, Pedersen commented: "It was awful.

"I was in the stadium and I went down to him in the dressing room and he was just crying because he's had many injuries and came back strong and played at Bolton and should have played against Grimsby and Leeds.

"It was painful to see him. I just hope we can support him in the best way because he deserves the biggest support as he always puts it 'all in' to be a good player for Sheffield Wednesday."

Pedersen has added another recruit to his backroom team in the shape of Manchester City coach Craig Mudd and the Dane is hopeful of more additions in the weeks ahead.

On Mudd, who moves from a position as under-21 assistant coach at City, he said: "I am really pleased. I have known him for a long period now and first of all, he's a fantastic human and most of all, he's a fantastic coach and he can be a good mirror for me and a big support for how we want to play football in the future.