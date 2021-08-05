Sheffield Wednesday complete Marvin Johnson signing

The left winger was released by Middlesbrough at the end of last season and having been trailed for some time, his arrival has now been completed.
New signing Olamide Shodipo started on the left wing against Huddersfield Town in the League Cup first round but came off with what looking like a muscle injury. After the game, manager
Darren Moore said he thought the problem was to his hamstring or a gluteal muscles.
Johnson's signing is not a knee-jerk reaction to this as it was already in the pipeline.
Johnson made 43 appearances for Boro last season as a winger or wing-back. During his time at the Riverside the now-30-year-old also had a loan spell at Sheffield United.
The Owls have also signed Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lewis Wing, Florian Kamberi, Theo Corbeanu and George Byers - the first four on loan - since the middle of last week.