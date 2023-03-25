Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan will be back for a ninth season at Hillsborough but before he thinks about that, the midfielder has a job to do to make sure it is played back in the Championship.

Bannan's Owls play the first of two away games in hand on League One leaders Plymouth Argyle looking to regain the top spot they lost at Barnsley on Tuesday.

The news the captain has played enough games to trigger a clause in his contract which automatically extends it by a year is a huge boost ahead of Sunday's match at bottom-of-the-table Forest Green Rovers.

The 33-year-old former Scotland international is one of the best players in the division and the most popular amongst Owls fans.

STAYING: Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan (right)

"We've not really spoken about it because Baz is such a focused individual," said his manager Darren Moore. "But it's all in hand.

"Credit to him in terms of the succession of games he's playing, the fitness he's showing and the contribution he's continuing to make. This is the second consecutive (full) season I've been here where he's shown wonderful consistency.

"I just love the way he's adapted his game and how he's approached it and the leadership qualities on and off the pitch. That continues, so to know the club's got that for longer is great to hear.

"The relationship between him and Sheffield Wednesday football club has been wonderful and unique and the fans have taken to him since he's been here. Baz is so committed to the football club."

CHARACTER REFERENCE: Darren Moore has praised the mindset of his Sheffield Wednesday players

Tuesday's 4-2 defeat at Oakwell ended a 23-match unbeaten sequence in the league but Moore is confident there will no hangover from his players at The New Lawn in Sunday's televised 1pm kick-off.

"We know the character of this group has been tremendous," said the former centre-back. "It's something we've worked on and continue to work on.

"I've no doubt in the character and characteristics of this team and the mindset they play with.

"Nothing's a given, we have to prepare as we have done all season.

"We've been preparing over the last couple of days for Forest Green sand we'll be going there with no stone unturned. We know we have to be the best version of ourselves to come back with any type of result."

Moore is just pleased to be playing with other sides postponing matches for international call-ups. That, and Plymouth's involvement in the Football League Trophy means Wednesday will go from two games in hand on them to having played one more by the end of the week, giving Moore’s side the chance to open a seven-point gap at the top of the table.

"We don't want any more games called off at this stage so we're glad of the continuity," said Moore, who expects to have Mallik Wilks available again from the bench.

"We had a couple of games called off through the weather and there's been a lot of games in the division called off because of internationals but we play Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday.

"We're pleased we're able to continue through the international break and I'm really pleased it's another game where the public get a chance to watch third-tier football.

"I imagine for the neutral Tuesday was a wonderful game to watch and let's hope this one plays out in the right temperament too to show the level of quality in the division."