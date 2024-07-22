Sheffield Wednesday could go back into goalkeeper market after injury to summer signing

Sheffield Wednesday could consider a third goalkeeping signing of the summer after Ben Hamer picked up a finger injury on their pre-season training camp in Germany and Austria.

No decision will be made yet with manager Danny Rohl hopeful the problem is not too serious, but the Owls will fly teenager Charles Pierce out to provide cover for their remainder of their camp, which Hamer will play no further part in.

Pierce was not in the original party because he has been on international duty this summer.

Hamer was signed as the experienced goalkeeper Rohl wanted this summer after being released by Watford. The former Huddersfield Town player is a veteran of more than 350 league appearances.

James Beadle joined on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, having impressed in the second half of last season.

“Ben has an injury with his hand, his finger,” Rohl told the Sheffield Star. “How long it takes to recover we’ll have to see.

"Hopefully it’s not so long, but with the next friendly games he will not be available.

“We have James and on Monday evening Pierce will come back, and that will be good. Then we’ll see what we can do in the market as well.

FINGER INJURY: Ben Hamer, who joined from Watford this summer

"We want to have a No 1, an experienced one, and a goalkeeper with high potential.

“But we know with goalkeepers it’s about minutes and playing time, and we’ll wait and see at the end of the transfer window what we will and won’t do.”

Charles, who turned 19 on Sunday, made his first-team debut in January's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Coventry City, playing both games as the Owls went out after a replay.

He has been representing Northern Ireland at the European Under-19 Championship. They went out at the group stage this weekend.

Worksop-born 19-year-old Jack Hall was in goal as the third-choice goalkeeper. Trialist George Shelvey played the second half of Wednesday's 4-0 friendly defeat to Red Bull Salzburg.

The Owls face Werder Bremen on Friday.