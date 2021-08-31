Sheffield Wednesday Deadline Day: Have they done enough, what's left to do

Darren Moore.

Certainly not if he has his way.

A spate of frenetic transfer activity saw the Owls bring in 13 players ahead of the big kick-off, with their squad depth being the envy of the overwhelming majority of their League One rivals.

Being greedy, Moore will like a couple more in to guild their recruitment with Wednesday linked with an audacious deadline-day move to bring in Saido Berahino, currently out of favour at Belgian club Zulte Waregem.

Berahino, 28, worked with Owls chief Darren Moore earlier in his career at West Brom.

Out-of-favour Portsmouth striker Ellis Harrison is another forward being linked, but Plymouth Argyle are also keen.

Wednesday look well stocked at the back, although Moore has not totally refused to rule out the prospect of bringing in defensive cover.

By contrast, an injury to midfield enforcer Massimo Luongo may intensify the need to bring in another option in the middle of the park to mitigate for any extended absence of the former QPR player.

Speaking after the weekend game at Morecambe, Moore said: "At the moment, things are quiet. We have been looking at maybe one or two more, but there is nothing I can really report. We have been actively looking.

"Our focus is on integrating these new players into the club.

"We are really pleased with the business we have done."

On potential outgoings, Moore is not expecting much movement, although a move out for some young players to boost their game-time levels could occur.

Harrogate Town, Scunthorpe United and Sutton United are being linked with young striker Charles Hagan.

Moore commented: "I don't see any exits happening but then this is football. Things can move quickly in 24 hours.

"Maybe for one or two of the younger players.