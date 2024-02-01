Sheffield Wednesday deadline-day latest: Owls midfielder - linked with Barnsley and Rotherham United - joins League One outfit
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY midfielder George Byers has joined League One side Blackpool on an initial loan deal.
Byers had been a player of interest to both Barnsley and Rotherham United, but the 28-year-old has now sealed his move to the Seasiders, initially on loan.
The 27-year-old had made 22 second-tier appearances for the Owls this term. But he was out of contract in the summer and has now been allowed to move out on what could well be a busy end to the window at Hillsborough.
Meanwhile, the Millers have been linked with another Owls midfielder in the shape of former player Will Vaulks.