Sheffield Wednesday debutant gets a nine out of ten as Owls hit the heights on opening weekend

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 11th Aug 2024, 19:13 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday made an outstanding start to Danny Rohl’s first full season as manager to blow Plymouth Argyle away 4-0.

The Pilgrims were poor but they were up against a team who were individually and collectively on top of their game, and really ought to have won by more in front of a Hillsborough crowd who, of course, lapped it up.

James Beadle – the goakeeper could easily have been included in the attendance 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yan Valery – got forward well from right-back as Plymouth were swamped down that side 8

Dominic Iorfa – a threat at set pieces 7

Di'Shon Bernard – an early overhead bicycle kick caught the mood 7

Max Lowe – Hillsborough took to the man signed from Sheffield United instantly 8

Svante Ingelsson – outstanding debut from a man who combined playing central midfield with playing on the right wing 9

GOAL: Sheffield Wednesday substitute Michael Smith makes it 4-0GOAL: Sheffield Wednesday substitute Michael Smith makes it 4-0
GOAL: Sheffield Wednesday substitute Michael Smith makes it 4-0

Barry Bannan – pulled the strings from a deep position 7

Djeidi Gassama – joined in the right-hand side bullying 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Josh Windass – floated around to great effect and got on the scoresheet 8

Anthony Musaba – his finishing stopped him scoring higher but he did make a goal for Windass 7

Jamal Lowe – opened the scoring and was behind the second. Great start with Ike Ugbo waiting in the wings 8

Substitutes:

Marvin Johnson (for M Lowe, 74) – a typical Johnsonian showing 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Olaf Kobacki (for Gassama, 74) – kept up the standards down the right 6

Michael Smith (for Windass, 83) – took him two attempts but he got his goal 7

Pol Valentin (for Valery, 83) – got up and down well 6

Liam Palmer (for Ingelsson, 88) – N/A.

Not used: Charles, Diaby, Ihiekwe, McNeill.

Related topics:Danny RohlHillsborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice