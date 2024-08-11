Sheffield Wednesday debutant gets a nine out of ten as Owls hit the heights on opening weekend

Sheffield Wednesday made an outstanding start to Danny Rohl’s first full season as manager to blow Plymouth Argyle away 4-0.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pilgrims were poor but they were up against a team who were individually and collectively on top of their game, and really ought to have won by more in front of a Hillsborough crowd who, of course, lapped it up.

James Beadle – the goakeeper could easily have been included in the attendance 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yan Valery – got forward well from right-back as Plymouth were swamped down that side 8

Dominic Iorfa – a threat at set pieces 7

Di'Shon Bernard – an early overhead bicycle kick caught the mood 7

Max Lowe – Hillsborough took to the man signed from Sheffield United instantly 8

Svante Ingelsson – outstanding debut from a man who combined playing central midfield with playing on the right wing 9

GOAL: Sheffield Wednesday substitute Michael Smith makes it 4-0

Barry Bannan – pulled the strings from a deep position 7

Djeidi Gassama – joined in the right-hand side bullying 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Windass – floated around to great effect and got on the scoresheet 8

Anthony Musaba – his finishing stopped him scoring higher but he did make a goal for Windass 7

Jamal Lowe – opened the scoring and was behind the second. Great start with Ike Ugbo waiting in the wings 8

Substitutes:

Marvin Johnson (for M Lowe, 74) – a typical Johnsonian showing 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olaf Kobacki (for Gassama, 74) – kept up the standards down the right 6

Michael Smith (for Windass, 83) – took him two attempts but he got his goal 7

Pol Valentin (for Valery, 83) – got up and down well 6

Liam Palmer (for Ingelsson, 88) – N/A.