Sheffield Wednesday debutant gets a nine out of ten as Owls hit the heights on opening weekend
The Pilgrims were poor but they were up against a team who were individually and collectively on top of their game, and really ought to have won by more in front of a Hillsborough crowd who, of course, lapped it up.
James Beadle – the goakeeper could easily have been included in the attendance 6
Yan Valery – got forward well from right-back as Plymouth were swamped down that side 8
Dominic Iorfa – a threat at set pieces 7
Di'Shon Bernard – an early overhead bicycle kick caught the mood 7
Max Lowe – Hillsborough took to the man signed from Sheffield United instantly 8
Svante Ingelsson – outstanding debut from a man who combined playing central midfield with playing on the right wing 9
Barry Bannan – pulled the strings from a deep position 7
Djeidi Gassama – joined in the right-hand side bullying 7
Josh Windass – floated around to great effect and got on the scoresheet 8
Anthony Musaba – his finishing stopped him scoring higher but he did make a goal for Windass 7
Jamal Lowe – opened the scoring and was behind the second. Great start with Ike Ugbo waiting in the wings 8
Substitutes:
Marvin Johnson (for M Lowe, 74) – a typical Johnsonian showing 6
Olaf Kobacki (for Gassama, 74) – kept up the standards down the right 6
Michael Smith (for Windass, 83) – took him two attempts but he got his goal 7
Pol Valentin (for Valery, 83) – got up and down well 6
Liam Palmer (for Ingelsson, 88) – N/A.
Not used: Charles, Diaby, Ihiekwe, McNeill.
