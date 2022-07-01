Brennan, 22, featured 14 times in all competitions for Wednesday last term, having also spent a short-term loan at National League club Notts County earlier in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Owls academy product, who spent a temporary stint earlier in his career at Northern Premier League outfit Gainsborough Trinity, signed a new two-year deal at Hillsborough in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brennan said: “The philosophy and playing style (head coach) Scott Lindsey wants to implement here was massive in my decision.

Sheffield Wednesday's Ciaran Brennan, who has joined Swindon Town on loan. Picture: Steve Ellis

“I also want to prove to people what I’m capable of. I want regular first-team football and to show what I can do. Swindon Town provides me with the ideal opportunity to achieve this.

“League Two is tough and physical but I feel ready, and playing lower league football has taught me a lot.

“I want to dominate possession, get the ball down, press forward and most importantly, keep clean sheets.”

On the signing, Swindon chief Lindsay added: “Ciaran is a right-sided centre-half who is really comfortable on the ball and can play in a back three or four.