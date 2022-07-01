Brennan, 22, featured 14 times in all competitions for Wednesday last term, having also spent a short-term loan at National League club Notts County earlier in the 2021-22 campaign.
The Owls academy product, who spent a temporary stint earlier in his career at Northern Premier League outfit Gainsborough Trinity, signed a new two-year deal at Hillsborough in January.
Brennan said: “The philosophy and playing style (head coach) Scott Lindsey wants to implement here was massive in my decision.
“I also want to prove to people what I’m capable of. I want regular first-team football and to show what I can do. Swindon Town provides me with the ideal opportunity to achieve this.
“League Two is tough and physical but I feel ready, and playing lower league football has taught me a lot.
“I want to dominate possession, get the ball down, press forward and most importantly, keep clean sheets.”
On the signing, Swindon chief Lindsay added: “Ciaran is a right-sided centre-half who is really comfortable on the ball and can play in a back three or four.
“He boasts great passing ability and has played a number of games in the league above us. His experience at that level will be invaluable. I’m really excited to be adding Ciaran to the squad."