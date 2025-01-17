Sheffield Wednesday defender on 'tense' situation as Championship outfit prepare for derby at Leeds United
Wednesday evening’s fans forum at the club exposed the current rift between Chansiri and Rohl, with the Owls owner claiming that he has not been presented with a list of January targets by the German, with there having been no lines of communication between the pair since December.
Many supporters were also angered by comments made by Chansiri regarding his stewardship of the club in the fans forum.
For his part, Bernard has sympathy with all sides and just wants relations to be mended for the benefit of the club following a season of progress on the pitch with the Owls in the play-off mix in the Championship.
Speaking ahead of Sunday’s derby at leaders Leeds United, Bernard said: "I am not going to lie. I’d be lying if I said we don’t hear about it (off-the-field tensions). Obviously, we do.
"I wouldn’t say it affects us on the pitch as obviously we are athletes, so we do our job professionally.
"It’s a tricky thing to navigate (away from the pitch). I am not going to bite the hand that feeds me because with the chairman for what he’s done for me personally, I can’t complain, really.
"Whatever happens with him and the fans, it’s a tough one to navigate. But I do feel it is quite tense now.
"It’s weird for me to say because I feel like last year when we were last (for a spell), it wasn’t that tense. I feel like now it should be a bit more happy and joyful.
"But I get everyone’s frustration. Frustration from the fans and the chairman’s side. But the chairman is still a human being.
"I think it's a thing where we have to navigate it together and hopefully there can be solutions on both sides in the future.”
