Sheffield Wednesday denied smash-and-grab on a day when the boos tell a story

As it was, they had to settle for a 1-1 draw and they were lucky to get that.

The boos that rang around Hillsborough would have told them that, although they surely did not need telling.

With the hour approaching, Wednesday had been woeful - chaotic defensively, clumsy going forward. They posed a considerable threat, but only to themselves.

DISAPPOINTMENT: Barry Bannan on the ball in midfield

They briefly looked much better, much more confident for Adenrian's 55th-minute goal, though still a long way short of where they want to be, but it was only temporary. Lewis Montsma's header from an 80th-minute corner ensured that the second half ended as the first did, with the boos of disgruntled home fans ringing around the famous old ground.

The boos began late in the first half when Barry Bannan inexplicably stood off a poor Saido Berahino backpass and Bailey Peacock-Farrell was forced to come to the rescue and save from Lewis Fiorini.

They were much louder a couple of minutes later when the half-time whistle blew.

Wednesday are engaged in a rebuilding programme as they try to find their feet in League One, but even bearing that in mind, their performance was not good enough.

The pre-match "guess the team" competition was as tough as ever, with manager Darren Moore surprisingly naming Marvin Johnson on the left-hand side of a back three which had five midfielders in front of it.

Johnson actually adapted well to his new role, with a slide tackle in the corner one of his personal highlights but as in their last home game, against Bolton Wanderers, it took 20 minutes for the Owls to convince that they knew what they were supposed to be doing.

A calamitous spell of defending ended with Dominic Iorfa being robbed and Anthony Scully forcing a save, Montsma's shot from the corner deflected wide, then Fiorini had his second shot blocked. Only 12 minutes had been played and it would be some time yet before Josh Griffiths had anything to worry about at the other end of the field.

It was the 17th minute before the Owls posed a glimmer of a threat but Adam Jackson dealt with the pass Bannan threaded towards Lee Gregory.

Berahino's clever ball to the centre-forward was overhit, as was Adenarin's when Dele-Bashiru beat two men with pure determination, and when Berahino and Adeniran hunted the ball down in the corner, the striker's corner failed to find a blue-and-white shirt.

At that stage those three looked the most likely for the hosts, but Berahino would go into his shell after that bad backpass.

After the defensive chaos of the early stages, Wednesday had moved on to teasing that they might be capable of threatening, without actually delivering.

Griffiths's first save came from Berahino in the 40th minute, but Peacock-Farrell had denied Scully by then too. A Bannan free-kick nearl y sneaked in the far post, but it would have been luck, not judgement.

The second started as chaotically defensively as the first.

The hosts were lucky Jack Hunt was on hand when a ball squirmed through Peacock-Farrell, presented to Lincoln when Iorfa had neither realised nor been told the time he had. A minute later Regan Poole whipped a cross over without a touch.

The Wednesday goalkeeper was fortunate Fiorini made it so easy for him to save in the 51st minute when James Robson had wanted a poor ball towards Gregory more than the striker did.

Cue more boos.

They turned to cheers when Dele-Bashiru drove forward and did as he was told by the crowd and shot. Griffiths saved it and pushed it wide, but not so wide that Adeniran could not find the net.

For a while it looked like the game had turned completely, Wednesday suddenly looking much more like a football team.

Dele-Bashiru forced his way from deep in midfield to about eight yards out, only to drag his shot wide. Iorfa galloped forward but, losing his balance, he shot over. Adam Jackson cut out a dangerous Jaden Brown cross.

But it was only a temporary reprieve, Montsma winning his header at a corner and Peacock-Farrell getting something on it, but not enough to keep it out.,

Wednesday pushed desperately for a goal in the last 10 minutes but never convinced that they would get it. Two really would have been pushing their luck.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell; Palmer, Iorfa, Johnson; Hunt, Adeniran, Bannan, Dele-Bashiru, Brown (Shodipo 87); Berahino (Corbeanu 82), Gregory (Paterson 61).

Unused substitutes: Kamberi, Dunkley, Wing, Wildsmith.

Lincoln City: Griffiths; Poole, Montsma, Jackson, Robson; McGrandles (N'Lundulu 77), Bishop; Scully (Draper 72), Fiorini, Sorensen; Maguire.

Unused substitutes: Sanders, Adelakun, Bramall, Eyoma, Mair.