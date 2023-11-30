'Sheffield Wednesday deserved their draw against Premier League Leicester City,' says Danny Rohl

Danny Rohl felt his Sheffield Wednesday side deserved their late equaliser to delight the Hillsborough crowd and thwart what he described as ‘Premier League team’ in Leicester City.

The Owls’ German head coach also urged everyone to keep believing in his team after they came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw, only the second positive result of his seven games in charge, after he succeeded Xisco Munoz with the Owls at the foot of the Championship.

Wednesday are still bottom but showed a fighting spirit to snatch a 93rd-minute equaliser through Jeff Hendrick having trailed to Abdul Fatawu’s goal in the 23rd minute.

Rohl said: “Our players did so very well today. When you look how we played against the first of the table, how we pressed and how we played football.

Happy with the point: Owls pair of DiShon Bernard and Callum Paterson (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“We had two big chances after five minutes to go in the lead. We believed in our match-plan and we did well.

“It’s a good feeling at the end that we had a happy end. It’s important that everybody is believing in us, supporting us and sometimes being a little bit patient.

“I know that sometimes it looks a little bit calm but we need this calmness to prepare the next action.

“My players did very well. It was good energy. It’s not easy when you play a team with so much quality. It’s a Premier League team. We fight for everything.

Owls boss Danny Rohl with Bailey Cadamarteri after the draw with Leicester. (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“It is massive for us. I believe in my players and I believe in the club. I’m in the right place and I enjoy every single day. I’m looking to Saturday to do it again.

“We deserved it. We pressed at the right moment and prepared good actions.