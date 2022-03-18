The 26-year-old made his first start since late October in Wednesday’s disappointing 1-1 midweek draw with Accrington, on a night when victory would have seen them move into the top six of the table at the expense of Sunderland.

It was all the more frustrating given that the Owls had made a real of statement of intent in thumping Cambridge United 6-0 at Hillsborough last weekend in a result which represented a mission statement.

All told, in the past 10 league games, only Plymouth and MK Dons have taken more points than Wednesday, but therein lies a bit of a problem for Darren Moore’s side.

Dominic Iorfa. Picture: Steve Ellis

Both are also in the promotion mix, with another in Oxford United also being in good order along with others.

The likelihood is that some famous names will miss out on the top six, with the likes of Portsmouth and Ipswich Town slipping off the pace, with the devout hope of everyone at Wednesday being that form levels can be maintained and even notched up to secure a play-off spot.

Fit again after a hip problem, Iorfa said: “There are a lot of teams in and around it who are picking up results as well.

“But we know as long as we win our games, we should be fine and we need to carry on our form and consistency of the past few months.

“We said from day one that the goal was promotion. We wanted to be in the top two, first and foremost and right now, we are not sat in that position.