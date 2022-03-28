Newsome, who started and finished his playing career at Hillsborough, says that after years of struggle, he finally sees much-needed positivity.

After the stutter of one win in four matches, Wednesday comfortably won Saturday’s game in hand on to move back into the play-off places with seven matches remaining.

Newsome thinks a lot of the credit must go to manager Darren Moore.

Darren Moore: Praised by former Wednesday defender for turning club around. (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“I saw a really honest interview with Darren Moore and he said when he came it felt like it was a broken club,” said Sheffield-born Newsome, who played for Leeds United and Norwich City between his spells in South Yorkshire. “He feels it’s getting there now.

“At (recent win over) Doncaster you could see the belief and togetherness they’ll need on the pitch. They’ve not had that for a couple of years.

“They had it under Carlos (Carvalhal, manager from 2015-2017) but they spent a hell of a lot of money. That’s not sustainable.

“Realistically they shouldn’t be in League One but we know how difficult it is to get out of that league. There are green shoots.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Picture: PA)

“There’s positive things happening there, which is a real change for the Wednesday fans.”

The slow start to the season could have cost Moore his job under trigger-happy chairman Dejphon Chansiri, but Newsome is pleased he showed patience.

“He’s been open to criticism and I’ve not been one to shy away from it because the way the football club’s been run has left a lot to be desired but I think he’s learnt his lessons,” he says. “He’s learning about football and he’s given Darren the opportunity.

“I thought they had a really difficult task in the summer because of the (transfer) embargo and the number of players they had to get in but they did it, they’ve turned it around and they’re having a go.

Jon Newsome during his Sheffield Wednesday playing days

“You can only wish them the best for doing that because from the outside they seem to be honest, genuine people who want to do the best for the club.”