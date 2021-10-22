Sheffield Wednesday fans must rethink Portsmouth plans as they, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United have December games moved for Sky Sports

Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United have all had December matches move for the benefit of Sky Sports.

By Stuart Rayner
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 5:00 pm

The Football Supporters Association has been critical of the Premier League for missing its own deadline for announcing which games would be shown over December, but the Football League have outdone them by only now announcing their games for the first half of the month.

Most unforgivably, the Owls' midweek 460-mile League One round trip to Portsmouth has been pushed back a day to December 8.

Huddersfield's change is the least significant, their match against Coventry City - two points above them in the Championship play-off places - the following Saturday brought forward to a 12.30pm kick-off.

BIG AWAY SUPPORT: Over 2,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans followed their team to Plymouth Argyle this season

Sheffield United were also supposed to be playing that day, but their home match against Queens Park Rangers will now be shown on a Monday night, on December 13.

