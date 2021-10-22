The Football Supporters Association has been critical of the Premier League for missing its own deadline for announcing which games would be shown over December, but the Football League have outdone them by only now announcing their games for the first half of the month.
Most unforgivably, the Owls' midweek 460-mile League One round trip to Portsmouth has been pushed back a day to December 8.
Huddersfield's change is the least significant, their match against Coventry City - two points above them in the Championship play-off places - the following Saturday brought forward to a 12.30pm kick-off.
Sheffield United were also supposed to be playing that day, but their home match against Queens Park Rangers will now be shown on a Monday night, on December 13.