The Football Supporters Association has been critical of the Premier League for missing its own deadline for announcing which games would be shown over December, but the Football League have outdone them by only now announcing their games for the first half of the month.

Most unforgivably, the Owls' midweek 460-mile League One round trip to Portsmouth has been pushed back a day to December 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield's change is the least significant, their match against Coventry City - two points above them in the Championship play-off places - the following Saturday brought forward to a 12.30pm kick-off.

BIG AWAY SUPPORT: Over 2,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans followed their team to Plymouth Argyle this season