CHRISTMAS TREAT: Leeds United's Raphinha and Liverpool's Fabinho are due to go head-to-head again on Boxing Day

Later than planned, and to the annoyance of the Football Supporters Association, the Premier League' s three live broadcasters have revealed their pics up until the New Year fixtures.

Only one of those Leeds games will be on Sky Sports, two on Amazon Prime and two on BT Sports, showing the range of platforms armchair viewers need to follow their teams.

The home matches against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, plus the games at Manchester City and Liverpool will be shown live.

The November 30 visit of Palace has been pushed back half an hour to an 8.15pm kick-off at the behest of Amazon - not great for those travelling from South London, although such is the distance, it probably does not make a massive difference.

Brentford are fast taking on the mantle Sheffield United and Leeds have had in the last two years of the new boys who have added real freshness to the division, yet their game against the

Whites has been moved purely because the Bees' previous game will be on a Thursday for the benefit of Amazon viewers.

Leeds fans unable to be at the Christmas games at Liverpool and at home to Aston Villa will at least be able to see them on television.

Revised fixtures

November 30 (8.15pm): Crystal Palace h (Amazon Prime)

December 5 (2pm): Brentford h

December 11 (3pm): Chelsea a

December 14 (8pm): Manchester City a (BT Sports)

December 18 (3pm): Arsenal h (Sky Sports)

December 26 (12,30pm): Liverpool a (BT)

December 28 (5.30pm): Aston Villa h (Amazon)