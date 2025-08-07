Sheffield Wednesday financial crisis: New EFL punishment but Leicester City game set to go ahead

The ban on Sheffield Wednesday buying players has been extended but they will not be stopped from kicking off the new Championship season this weekend.

The Owls – who open their campaign at Leicester City on Sunday – have also been put under a new, second, transfer embargo for failing to pay their players last month.

They were already under one for having failed to keep up payments to other clubs, and at its height this summer were under embargoes for failing to pay players in May and June, and HMRC.

They were also unable to pay transfer or loan fees until January 2027. More unpaid wages means that three-window restriction has been extended to four.

FINANCIAL CRISIS: Sheffield Wednesday (Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Wednesday are appealing against the new punishment.

The embargoes do allow Wednesday to sign or loan players for free to get them up to a maximum of 23 senior players in order to help them to fulfil fixtures, but they must convince the league the wages fit into a business plan. The embargoes will be cleared as soon as the debts are.

With solidarity payments from the Premier League and monthly Football League (EFL) awards due next week, there is optimism outstanding wages will be paid.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri is looking to sell the club after a chaotic summer at Hillsborough.

UNDER PRESSURE: Sheffield Wednesday owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Steve Ellis)

A statement from the League said: “The EFL stands alongside all those associated with Sheffield Wednesday Football Club who are deeply concerned and frustrated.

“The League wants a strong, stable and competitive Sheffield Wednesday, and for that to happen we are clear the current owner needs either to fund the club to meet its obligations or make good on his commitment to sell to a well-funded party, for fair market value.

“The League is in advanced discussions with Mr Chansiri’s legal advisors on divestment of his shareholding.