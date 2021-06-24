Sheffield Wednesday fixtures: Doncaster and Rotherham in August for Owls

Wednesday, who start the campaign at Charlton, end the season with a home game with Portsmouth on May 7.
August
7: Charlton Athletic A
14: Doncaster Rovers H
17: Fleetwood Town H
21: Rotherham United A
28: Morecambe A
September
4: Sunderland H
11: Plymouth Argyle A
18: Shrewsbury Town H
25: Ipswich Town A
28: Wigan Athletic A
October
2: Oxford United H
9: Bolton Wanderers H
16: AFC Wimbledon A
19: Cambridge United A
23: Lincoln City H
39: Cheltenham Town A
November
13: Gillingham H
20: Accrington Stanley A
23: MK Dons H
27: Wycombe Wanderers H
December
7: Portsmouth A
11: Crewe Alexandra A
18: Accrington Stanley H
26: Burton Albion H
29: Sunderland A
January
1: Shrewsbury Town A
8: Morecambe H
15: Plymouth Argyle H
22: Oxford United A
29: Ipswich Town H
February
5: Burton Albion A
8: Wigan Athletic H
12: Rotherham United H
19: Doncaster Rovers A
22: Fleetwood Town A
26: Charlton Athletic H
March
5:Lincoln City A
12: Cambridge United H
19: Gillingham A
26: Cheltenham Town H
April
2: AFC Wimbledon H
9: Bolton Wanderers A
15: MK Dons H
18: Crewe Alexandra H
23: Wycombe Wanderers A
30: Portsmouth H