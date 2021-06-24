Sheffield Wednesday fixtures: Doncaster and Rotherham in August for Owls

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY host Darren Moore's former club Doncaster Rovers in their first League One home game of the season on August 14 and face another South Yorkshire derby at Rotherham United seven days later in an intriguing opening month.

By Leon Wobschall
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 9:20 am
Hillsborough, home of Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: PA

Wednesday, who start the campaign at Charlton, end the season with a home game with Portsmouth on May 7.

August

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

7: Charlton Athletic A

14: Doncaster Rovers H

17: Fleetwood Town H

21: Rotherham United A

28: Morecambe A

September

4: Sunderland H

11: Plymouth Argyle A

18: Shrewsbury Town H

25: Ipswich Town A

28: Wigan Athletic A

October

2: Oxford United H

9: Bolton Wanderers H

16: AFC Wimbledon A

19: Cambridge United A

23: Lincoln City H

39: Cheltenham Town A

November

13: Gillingham H

20: Accrington Stanley A

23: MK Dons H

27: Wycombe Wanderers H

December

7: Portsmouth A

11: Crewe Alexandra A

18: Accrington Stanley H

26: Burton Albion H

29: Sunderland A

January

1: Shrewsbury Town A

8: Morecambe H

15: Plymouth Argyle H

22: Oxford United A

29: Ipswich Town H

February

5: Burton Albion A

8: Wigan Athletic H

12: Rotherham United H

19: Doncaster Rovers A

22: Fleetwood Town A

26: Charlton Athletic H

March

5:Lincoln City A

12: Cambridge United H

19: Gillingham A

26: Cheltenham Town H

April

2: AFC Wimbledon H

9: Bolton Wanderers A

15: MK Dons H

18: Crewe Alexandra H

23: Wycombe Wanderers A

30: Portsmouth H

Darren MooreDoncaster RoversRotherham UnitedDoncasterRotherham