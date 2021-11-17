JOURNEY: Sheffield Wednesday fans are due at Portsmouth in the run-up to Christmas

The December 7 League One game v causing many supporters making the 360-mile round trip for a midweek fixture to have to change their plans. Now it has been moved back again.

The reasoning behind the move is that because Plymouth Argyle won their FA Cup replay against the Owls on Tuesday, they will now be playing their second-round tie on the previous Sunday. That means their televised Tuesday match against Milton Keynes Dons has been pushed back 48 hours to give them extra preparation time, and will still be shown by the satellite television station.

Had Wednesday won the replay, they would have been playing on Sunday in round two.