Sheffield Wednesday handed shock stadium blow ahead of start of Championship season

CRISIS club Sheffield Wednesday have suffered a fresh blow with the news that the North Stand at Hillsborough has been closed by the city council due to safety concerns.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Sheffield City Council - responsible for issuing safety certificates to sporting stadiums in the city - confirmed that a prohibition notice had been issued to the troubled Championship club, with the stand closed due to 'concerns about its structural integrity.'

Wednesday are due to host Stoke City on Saturday, August 16 in the club's first home game of the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Joe Otten, Chair of the Environmental Services and Regulation Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: "It’s our role to ensure the safety of all sports grounds for all spectators.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently in the midst of a major crisis.

"We have been working with Sheffield Wednesday Football Club for some time, through the Safety Advisory Group which we chair, to seek reassurance that the North Stand is structurally compliant.

"Because we haven’t been given that professional reassurance, we are regrettably in a position where we must issue a notice prohibiting spectators in the North Stand until we can be absolutely assured that the required work has been undertaken to the satisfaction of the council as certifying authority.

"We have done this immediately, following an assessment by engineering specialists who can no longer confirm that the North Stand is safe for spectator use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad