Sheffield Wednesday handed shock stadium blow ahead of start of Championship season
In a statement, Sheffield City Council - responsible for issuing safety certificates to sporting stadiums in the city - confirmed that a prohibition notice had been issued to the troubled Championship club, with the stand closed due to 'concerns about its structural integrity.'
Wednesday are due to host Stoke City on Saturday, August 16 in the club's first home game of the 2025-26 season.
Councillor Joe Otten, Chair of the Environmental Services and Regulation Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: "It’s our role to ensure the safety of all sports grounds for all spectators.
"We have been working with Sheffield Wednesday Football Club for some time, through the Safety Advisory Group which we chair, to seek reassurance that the North Stand is structurally compliant.
"Because we haven’t been given that professional reassurance, we are regrettably in a position where we must issue a notice prohibiting spectators in the North Stand until we can be absolutely assured that the required work has been undertaken to the satisfaction of the council as certifying authority.
"We have done this immediately, following an assessment by engineering specialists who can no longer confirm that the North Stand is safe for spectator use.
"We recognise that this is a very difficult situation, and we will continue working closely with the club and provide support and guidance where we can. We as much as anyone want to see the fans enjoying football at Sheffield Wednesday next season.”
