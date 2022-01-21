Sheffield Wednesday have 'it all to do' in League One promotion battle

It has not been smooth sailing for Wednesday in the third tier following their relegation on the final day of last season.

Following back-to-back defeats against Sunderland and Shrewsbury Town, the Owls picked up a vital three points with a 4-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

Goodman believes Moore's squad is one of the best in the division, with Wednesday three points outside the play-off places with 21 games remaining.

MANAGER: Darren Moore. Picture: Getty Images.

They take on an Oxford United on Saturday who sit one place and three points above them. Goodman feels that consistency has let the Owls down this campaign, with Moore's side winning two or more games in a row just twice this campaign.

Wednesday have, for the most part, been a hard side to beat with only Wigan Athletic losing fewer games in League One.

Goodman expects the Owls to remain in the top-six picture but has warned about the competition they will face.

"I think you expect them to be in the mix, but you look at that league and it's a strong, tough league and there's seven ex-Premier League clubs in there," he told olbg.com.

DON GOODMAN: Has analysed Wednesday's promotion chances. Picture: Getty Images.

"Chuck Wycombe and Rotherham who were relegated from the Championship in glorious failure almost - they were both desperately unlucky to be relegated from the Championship.

"Then there's Oxford, Plymouth and MK Dons who are all flying.

"It means Sheffield Wednesday have it all to do, but when you look at the quality within their squad, it is good enough, but the question is whether it'll be consistent enough.

"In the first half of the season, it hasn't been, so the onus is on Darren Moore to get the best the out what it arguably the best squad in League One.