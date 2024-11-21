Sheffield Wednesday have key duo close to return with help of behind-scenes staff

Two key Sheffield Wednesday players are getting close to first-team returns with their cause helped by the togetherness of the Owls staff.

Nathanial Chalobah made his return from injury for the under-21s on Monday and Michael Ihiekwe is also back in training as the busiest phase of an English season begins with Saturday's Championship visit of Cardiff City.

Those training sessions this week could have been a write-off but for the attitude of those behind the scenes at Middlewood Road and Hillsborough.

"We've got a lot of players back from injuries," said manager Danny Rohl. "Except for Akin (Famewo) and Olaf (Kobacki) everyone is back, it's good to see.

"I've had some good meetings with the team about what I want to see in the following week."

On midfielder Chalobah, who has played just 62 minutes of League Cup football since joining in the summer, Rohl said: "If you ask him he is ready tomorrow of course, this is normal for a player. When he joined he was not in the rhythm of training, then he started and got injured again.

"Now it's about building him up step by step. He had some good minutes on Monday.

"Now it's about being closer, he trained today in 11 against 11 and I think in the following games he will be available, this is a good sign.

OPTIONS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"I think it's the same for Icky (Ihiekwe), who was out for six or seven weeks. He needs minutes, he needs training, but looking at our schedule we know games will come."

Snow has disrupted training across Yorkshire this week, but the Owls were able to deal with it well.

"I arrived on Tuesday morning at eight o'clock and I saw two groundsmen trying to remove the snow but there was so much that it wasn't really possible," said Rohl. "But for me it was important we had to train.

"I needed 11 against 11 on Tuesday so I called the office in the stadium and said, ‘Guys, everybody who can work, please come to the training ground.’ It was good togetherness, 20, 25 people worked hard to make a good pitch for us and we trained well.

"It was the same on Thursday morning, a lot of people helping and we trained in two groups.

"It was a good togetherness and it showed the support that we have the support of all the members of the club.

"It was a good reminder of where we are. In some clubs I could turn on the undersoil heating but we found solutions and this was always the key.