Sheffield Wednesday have upped their level as players past and present endorse Danny Rohl's rule

Di'Shon Bernard has been told the levels at Sheffield Wednesday have raised this summer.

It has been a positive start to the close season for the Owls, whose preparations took another step on Friday when they arrived in Munich for a week-long training camp which will take in games against Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday and Werder Bremen on Friday.

The club began 2024 positively, new manager Danny Rohl guiding them to Championship safety despite a record-breakingly-bad start to the season which only pointed towards relegation.

That achievement brought the club to a crossroads, with Rohl making it clear he wanted to stay, but only if properly backed.

A three-year contract, penned in May, suggested he believed he would be, and signing Nathaniel Chalobah, Charlie McNeill, James Beadle, Olaf Kobacki, Svante Ingelsson, Jamal Lowe, Yan Valery, Ben Hamer and Max Lowe built on the momentum.

As well as new faces, retaining players has been an important endorsement with Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer, Josh Windass and centre-back Bernard amongst those to re-commit.

Bernard was the last to do so – in his case for two years – having spent his summer playing for Jamaica, but it allowed him to get a feel for how pre-season started, and he says all the soundings have been positive.

"I've seen the signings come in, I've spoken to a few of the boys and I've heard the level's gone up," commented former Hull City loanee Bernard, who joined from Manchester United last summer. "Credit to the ones that have come in, it looks like they've hit the ground running.

HIGH HOPES: Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Di'Shon Bernard (top left)

"I know a few that have come in, like Jams (Lowe), Nathaniel, Charlie (a fellow Manchester United product) and I've heard they've hit the ground running and are doing well so hopefully they can be a big plus for us in the season coming."

Former RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and Germany coach Rohl took on his first managerial role when he became Owls boss in October and was one of the best managers in English football last season. He has built a team spirit which proved important when Lowe was considering signing.

"We had a tough start (to last season) but I thought everyone showed good spirit, good commitment, everyone bought into it in the end," reflected Bernard. "Danny picked us up and we ended up doing what we needed to do to stay in the division.

"It was good for me to be playing loads of games – regular football, showing people what I can do. Hopefully next season and the season after I can be doing the same thing and helping the team.

"Me and the gaffer have a really great relationship and I know his talent. We both have the same goal, to get to the Premier League.

"Hopefully we can do that together with Sheffield Wednesday."

Lowe, a free transfer from Bournemouth, did his homework before signing up and got glowing recommendations from three players out of contract at the time, one of whom – George Byers – has since joined Port Vale.

“I spoke to Josh,” Lowe revealed. “He hadn’t signed at the time. I also spoke to George Byers, as well as Dish (Bernard).

"I had a lot of positive feedback about the club.