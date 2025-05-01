WATFORD was the venue where Danny Rohl stepped out for his first match in charge of Sheffield Wednesday back on October 21, 2023.

His latest visit to Vicarage Road on Saturday will possess a valedictory feel.

The German’s introduction to Owls supporters was not love at first sight, but over time, his Wednesday public would become adoring.

After the conclusion of a turbulent 2024-25 season where off-the-field issues have sadly taken pre-eminence - not for the first time during the chequered reign of Dejphon Chansiri - Rohl will be afforded a brief pause before addressing his future.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl on the team's lap of appreciation to fans at Hillsborough on Saturday. Picture: Steve Ellis.

The odds are firmly on it being away from Sheffield.

His fine work under trying circumstances amid clear and obvious tensions with Chansiri has not gone unnoticed, with Rohl continuing to be linked with a number of clubs, including Leicester City, Southampton and RB Leipzig.

A hefty compensation package prevented Saints from making a move in December, but the landscape is likely to change this summer, should they or another relegated club in Leicester pursue him.

The compensation fee involved will be reduced for non-Premier League clubs, which both will officially be at the end of the top-flight season, while a number of Rohl’s backroom staff are out of contract shortly, potentially removing another stumbling block regarding finance.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

That said, Chanisri is not likely to be pushed over regarding a potential compensation package for Rohl.

Rohl, whose Owls deal runs until June 2027, has diplomatically stressed he remains 'open' regarding his future, but also acknowledged the prospect of the Watford game being his final one was possible.

He said: "Let’s give us the last game and then of course, we will speak again – myself and the club and then let’s see in which direction it goes. I think at the moment this is all I can say.

"I will be honest with you, at the minute I am very calm. I think not too much about my future, I think about the last training, the Watford game and then I go home.

"I will really enjoy the first couple of days with my family, to spend time with them. And then the time will come to a point (where) there has to be a decision. From this point, I will put all my energy into my future.

"But at the moment I feel really calm, not scared about the future, more excited for what happens. I want to enjoy it with my group here and then finish the season, have a goodbye with the fans at Watford. Then we go into the summer break and we will see.”

While Rohl's future is massively uncertain, those of a host of players, including Barry Bannan and Josh Windass also remain up in the air. Factoring in loanees, the number whose deals expire in June is into double figures.

Rohl, who has made recommendations regarding off-contract players, added: "I think I hope it's my feedback after the season for what is necessary and not necessary and I hope that the next days and weeks, especially after Watford, is hopefully a busy week for the club and we can make quick decisions.

"I think it is most important that everybody knows what direction it goes. I think this should be a big goal for the next weeks.”

Rohl's side fulfil their 2024-25 commitments in Hertfordshire on Saturday lunch-time. In terms of Championship numbers, they are in a relatively comfortable place, certainly much better they were during last season's tense 'Great Escape'.