Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl moves on after defender appeal fails ahead of visit of Championship leaders West Brom
Bernard was shown a red card for a perceived handball offence in the 2-1 loss, despite the ball seeming to hit his shoulder following a goalmouth scramble.
Luton scored from the resultant penalty and the incident changed the narrative of the game with the hosts going onto score a late winner while the Owls were down to 10 men, to extend the visitors; winless league sequence to five matches.
The former Manchester United and Hull City player will miss Saturday’s home game with leaders West Brom.
Rohl said: "We tried (to appeal), but it was not successful, so he is not available for the weekend.
"I think the club spoke with some refs (referees) with this task. But all in all, we cannot change it now and for me, it is not a focus for the next game and all other things that I cannot influence.
"For me, it is important - and we have spoken about this for the past couple of days - that for me it is about the next opponent. This is a difficult and a tough one and a clear focus now."
Wednesday's angst last time out was compounded by a big penalty shout of their own falling on deaf ears, with the club's competitive wait for a spotkick extending to a mammoth 62 matches.
Asked about the epic run without a penalty, Rohl diplomatically commented: "I think we should come more and more in the box and create more and more chances and maybe then our wait is over.
"Overall, this has been a big discussion in this part. We should try and try and maybe once, there is a day when we get a penalty.
"But even a penalty does not mean we win a game, it's just a good opportunity. To hope for something, you have to be active and work hard on the pitch and then we have a bigger chance to win games."
