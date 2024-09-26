SHEFFIELD Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl says that he has moved on from the controversy regarding Di'Shon Bernard's dismissal in last weekend's harsh loss at Luton Town - having failed in their appeal to get the red card rescinded.

Bernard was shown a red card for a perceived handball offence in the 2-1 loss, despite the ball seeming to hit his shoulder following a goalmouth scramble.

Luton scored from the resultant penalty and the incident changed the narrative of the game with the hosts going onto score a late winner while the Owls were down to 10 men, to extend the visitors; winless league sequence to five matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Manchester United and Hull City player will miss Saturday’s home game with leaders West Brom.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Rohl.

Rohl said: "We tried (to appeal), but it was not successful, so he is not available for the weekend.

"I think the club spoke with some refs (referees) with this task. But all in all, we cannot change it now and for me, it is not a focus for the next game and all other things that I cannot influence.

"For me, it is important - and we have spoken about this for the past couple of days - that for me it is about the next opponent. This is a difficult and a tough one and a clear focus now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday's angst last time out was compounded by a big penalty shout of their own falling on deaf ears, with the club's competitive wait for a spotkick extending to a mammoth 62 matches.

Asked about the epic run without a penalty, Rohl diplomatically commented: "I think we should come more and more in the box and create more and more chances and maybe then our wait is over.

"Overall, this has been a big discussion in this part. We should try and try and maybe once, there is a day when we get a penalty.